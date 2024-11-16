Nigerians urged to leverage UK mortgages for investment diversifications

High net worth individuals seeking to diversify their income streams and mitigate the uncertainties of an unstable economy and currency devaluation in Nigeria have a promising avenue: investing in property located in the United Kingdom, according to Deji Nehan, a UK-based Mortgage and Financial Planning consultant.

Nehan, a realtor and mortgage adviser disclosed that by buying cash or leveraging UK mortgages, investors can unlock significant foreign income potential.

“The UK property market presents a stable and lucrative opportunity for investors. Unlike the unpredictability often associated with running a business in Nigeria, UK property investment offers a robust and relatively secure option for wealth generation,” he said.

Nehan has concluded plans to educate Nigerians on the how of investing in the international realtor by putting together a Global Wealth Diversification Seminar billed to hold in Lagos on Wednesday November 20 in Lagos.

Speaking further on the need for Nigerians to diversify their investments he said that leveraging UK Mortgages is one of the key strategies for maximising returns.

“This approach allows investors to use borrowed funds to invest in high-value properties, amplifying their purchasing power and high net worth individuals to enter the market,” he noted.

To guide investors on this journey, Integritas Property Group is also collaborating with Property Concierge UK as both will deploy solutions and initiatives tailored to provide insights into the UK property market and global wealth planning.

The seminar is themed: “Unlocking Your Future: Invest in UK Off-Plan Properties”. The realtor entrepreneur emphasised that the seminar will equip investors with comprehensive knowledge and tools to make informed decisions.

Highlights of the event will include expert-Led sessions and interactive discussions, detailed guidance on benefits and risks of off-plan investments, leveraging foreign investor mortgages, earning foreign income,

Navigating legal requirements for foreign investors, Tax implications and financial planning strategies, Identifying lucrative investment opportunities.

Participants will also benefit from networking with industry experts and access exclusive investment opportunities with potential savings of up to £8,000 on select investments made during the event.

Some of the facilitators according to the organisers include Ross Fleming, the global sales director of Integritas; David Mondey, sales director at Integritas; and Abiodun Durosinmi-Etti, the overseas investment director at Integritas among others.

Nehan reiterated that in his 18 years of experience in UK, he has helped clients expand their wealth through property investment.

He is a qualified financial planner and mortgage adviser specialising in holistic financial planning for wealth creation and generational wealth.

Charles Ogwo

