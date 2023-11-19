Economic, networking opportunities underway as Dexdee Golf Resort hosts multisport event

Economic, networking opportunities will headline activities at the Dexdee Golf Resort which is to host a three-day multi-sport event already slated for November 24-26, 2023 in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Dexdee Golf Resort, located in the heart of Ekae GRA, Benin City, is a premier destination for leisure, entertainment, creativity and training. It is renowned for its picturesque landscape.

The resort invites enthusiasts, corporate organizations, and private individuals to the three-day sports extravaganza which promises thrilling competitions featuring 60 elite golfers, power bike enthusiasts, lawn tennis players, scrabble aficionados, and also carries a broader socio-economic agenda.

Strategically located in the ancient Benin Kingdom, Edo state, Dexdee Golf Resort is easily accessible. It is a 35-minute flight from Lagos and 45 minutes from Abuja. Attendees can expect not only thrilling sports competitions but also an immersive experience in a serene, unspoiled landscape that reflects the rich cultural heritage of Ekae GRA.

According to the organizers of the event, its strategic location in the ancient Benin Kingdom holds significance, contributing to local tourism and showcasing the cultural richness of Edo State.

It is expected that, through its multisport extravaganza, Dexdee Golf Resort will attract visitors, thus creating a positive ripple effect on the local economy, including hospitality, transportation, and retail sectors.

Furthermore, the inclusion of diverse sports and entertainment elements reflects Resort’s commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. By bringing together participants and spectators from various walks of life, the event serves as a platform to bridge societal gaps, promote unity, and celebrate the diversity inherent in Nigeria.

In addition to being a spectacle of sportsmanship, the Resort’s event underscores the potential for sports and leisure to drive economic development, foster community cohesion, and create lasting positive impacts.

As the prestigious venue opens its gates to this multifaceted gathering, it invites stakeholders to join hands in not just witnessing a sporting extravaganza, but actively contributing to a socio-economically vibrant future of Benin City.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and event details, please contact Desmond Odiase – 08033066901.

About Dexdee Golf Resort:

Dexdee Golf Resort is a premier destination for leisure, entertainment, and training, situated in the enchanting Ekae GRA of Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

Boasting a meticulously designed golf course and a range of recreational facilities, Dexdee Golf Resort is committed to providing a unique and memorable experience for its guests while driving positive socio-economic impacts in the region.