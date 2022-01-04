Developer launches Heritage Apartments, others in Lagos

The residential real estate market received a boost recently as a luxury real estate developer, Cavalli Business and Investment Group, launched its latest development called Heritage Apartments in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

This development is coming on the heels of two other developments, Elite Apartments and Simeon’s Court, which the Group had launched earlier in the same location. The Group has other projects at various stages of completion.

As a leading luxury real estate developer, Cavalli Group also has interests in facility management and infrastructure.

Heritage Apartments which is situated on Louis Solomon Close, Victoria Island, is a fully serviced luxury block of 16 three-bedroom apartments, all ensuite, with an equally en-suite maid’s room.

Emmanuel Odemayowa, the managing director/chief executive officer of Cavalli Group, disclosed at the launch of the new project that the Group went to painstaking details to ensure that it meets the exact standards of its clients.

“Some of our clients, who invested in this project, are used to luxury accommodation across the globe and therefore, expect nothing less than the world class approach we took to execute and complete this project in terms of the project team, attention to details and the facilities we have here,” Odemayowa explained.

He said that completing the project amid various challenges in the economy was a testament to their commitment to meeting clients’ expectations and the high premium the Group placed on integrity.

Odemayowa assured that, structurally, their buildings were excellently sound, adding that they carry out all necessary quality tests such as soil tests, pile tests, Cube Tests, Mechanical and Chemical tests of steel reinforcements and non-destructive tests, among others. “We do not compromise on quality and never will,” he stressed.

The three commissioned luxury developments were handled by one of Cavalli Group’s subsidiaries, Deluxe Residences Limited, which has also developed a number of other luxury real estate in Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki areas of Lagos.

Cavalli Group is a holding company for different sub-corporations with related but distinct products, services, markets and opportunities. Its major sectors of operations are real estate, general advisory, facility management, construction, infrastructure and energy.