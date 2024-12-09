Developer explains how flexible payment plan simplifies property ownership

A real estate developer, Blessing Ejedoh Gerald, has explained how flexible payment plan simplifies and makes property ownership achievable by all.

Gerald, the CEO of Egovas Global Limited, gave the explanation at her company’s launch of flexible payment plans designed to ease the financial burden of acquiring property. The launch, she said, was part of efforts to make land ownership accessible to all Nigerians.

The real estate company, based in Southern Nigeria, is championing a more inclusive approach to property investment by offering daily, weekly, and monthly payment options that span up to 18 months.

This innovative initiative aims to empower low-income earners, small business owners, and professionals, ensuring that owning a piece of land is no longer a distant dream but an achievable reality.

Gerald highlighted the company’s commitment to empowering Nigerians through affordable real estate opportunities. “Our mission is to provide a pathway to property ownership for low-income earners and small business owners who often face significant hurdles in gathering funds for land purchases,” she said.

According to her, the company has rolled out flexible payment plans tailored to the needs of its customers. The options include daily, weekly, and monthly installment plans that can span up to 18 months, making land ownership achievable for individuals across all income levels.

Egovas Global Limited has distinguished itself as a trustworthy and transparent player in the Nigerian real estate market. With a vision of inclusivity and empowerment, the company is committed to transforming lives through land banking.

“We are not just selling land; we are creating legacies and securing the future of every Nigerian home,” Gerald added, noting that Egovas Global continues to set a standard for innovation and impact, and ensuring that more Nigerians can invest in their own part of the country.

She noted that in this festive season, Egovas Global is not just selling land but spreading hope, ensuring that property ownership is no longer a distant dream for Nigerians.

