D’armani Real Estate enters property market to tackle housing gap

Concerned about the rising housing deficit in Nigeria, D’Armani Real Estate, a relatively young real estate development firm, has entered the Nigerian property market to contribute to efforts at bridging the gap.

D’Armani is a subsidiary of Nigeria based D’Armani Group. The company is starting out from the ancient city of Ibadan and plans to spread its operations across Nigeria in the coming years.

“We are starting operation immediately as we are keen on producing evident change in the real estate industry in Nigeria,” Kazeem Raheem, MD/CEO, assured in a statement in Lagos.

Raheem explained that D’Armani was on mission to modernize and advance buying and selling experience as well as developing real estate in Nigeria. This explains why it aims to carry everyone along without any form of segregation.

“Everyone gets a piece of the cake; from the low-income earners to the high-income earners; we have properties that everyone can afford,” he said.

The company is set to commence projects in Ibadan and Lagos simultaneously. One of such projects is her D’Armani Plaza in Ibadan. The groundbreaking is already done and construction work is being accelerated. The delivery date is set to be June 2022.

In the next one to four months, investors, buyers and sellers should expect projects to spring up through D’Armani in such locations as Moniya, Ibadan; Ibeju Lekki, Lagos; Aerodrome, Ibadan; Bodija, Ibadan; Apata, Ibadan and more.

“We are excited to bridge the gap of housing deficit in Nigeria by offering amazing deals to every member of the society; we are set to open up Nigerians to the realities and possibilities of owning their own properties with ease,” Raheem said.