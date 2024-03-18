CDK seeks tilers’ collaboration for improved products quality, industry growth

In pursuit of improved quality of its products and growth in the tiles industry, CDK Integrated Industries, a leading manufacturer of premium porcelain tiles in Nigeria, is seeking the collaboration of tilers who are the middlemen between the producers and end-users.

The company, which hosted the tilers under the aegis of the Tilers Association of Nigeria, said the visit provided a platform for dialogue between the industry stakeholders with a focus on leveraging each other’s strengths to drive innovation and growth.

The visit also served as an avenue for fruitful discussions on possible synergies and joint ventures in tile manufacturing and distribution just as it provided an opportunity for useful discussions and a firsthand exploration of the company’s latest offerings.

CDK also leveraged the visit to showcase its latest innovations, including the cutting-edge range of swimming pool tiles which were recently introduced to the market while the tilers used the opportunity to explore the new offerings firsthand, gaining insights into the unique features and benefits that the new products offer.

“We are appreciative of your support in all our endeavours and activities. Our discussions were insightful and witnessing CDK’s commitment to quality and innovation firsthand has reinforced our confidence in solidifying our partnership,” Oluwarewaju Hassan, national president of Tilers Association of Nigeria, assured.

He said that they were excited about the opportunities ahead this year, adding that they were confident that this collaboration would not only benefit their members but also contribute significantly to the advancement of the tile industry in Nigeria.

The tilers gained insights into CDK’s advanced manufacturing processes, quality control measures and new range of products and designs. The tour of the company’s new facility offered the tilers a glimpse into the company’s commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in all its operations.

They commended CDK for its approach to feedback, noting that the company is proactive in its efforts to integrate the insights of stakeholders into its products development process. They noted further that CDK’s collaborative exchange underscores its dedication to delivering solutions that resonate with the needs and expectations of its clientele.

Abimbola Onagbade, CDK’s Brands and Marketing Manager, stressed the importance of the association to CDK, explaining that the company recognizes the invaluable role that tilers play as consultants and professionals in the industry.

“They serve as the bridge between our brand and the end-users, imparting essential knowledge about the importance, features, durability, and functionality of CDK products.

Their expertise not only enhances the quality of their work, but also ensures that clients are well-informed and confident in their choices. It is imperative that tilers convey professionalism and confidence when engaging with clients, as this fosters trust and reinforces the value proposition of the CDK brand,” he said.

Bernard Longe, CDK’s Managing Director, said he was excited about the collaboration possibilities with the Tilers Association of Nigeria, saying, “we are thrilled to have had the opportunity to host the esteemed members of the Tilers Association of Nigeria at our facility; the visit serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the industry.

We are delighted to have had the opportunity to showcase our latest tile offerings and share insights into our advanced manufacturing processes. At CDK, we remain dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of the market and consumers, and we look forward to leveraging the expertise and collaboration of the tilers association to deliver innovative solutions that exceed expectations,” he said.

CDK seeks to build a solid foundation for a strong relationship with its partners that promises to drive integration, innovation and opportunities within the tile industry. With an aim to set new standards of excellence and drive sustainable growth for the benefit of all stakeholders involved, it is optimistic about future collaboration and partnership opportunities that will benefit the business and the industry.