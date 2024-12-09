Buyers take possession as Universal Homes delivers more houses in Alaro City

It was an exciting moment recently in the Nigerian property market as more buyers took possession of their homes at Universal One estate developed by Universal Homes in partnership with Alaro City located within the Northwest Quadrant of the Lekki Free Zone (LFZ).

These homes, 48 in number, are new additions to the initial 48 units delivered and handed over to buyers in August 2024. These deliveries and the handover to their buyers, according to the developers, underscores Alaro City’s commitment to deliver the 576 units apartment building valued at $90 million.

Universal One estate is located off the eight-lane Main Boulevard in Alaro City. It boasts three-acre park, recreational complex, a swimming pool, football pitch, a gym, and many more amenities. Universal One brings in cutting edge technology in construction with the formwork advanced technology that allows an entire floor to be completed within seven days.

This technology is used mostly in the Middle East and Asia and has seen Universal Homes finish an entire block of 16 units in 30 days.

“The completion and handover of this second phase of Universal One is a testament to our continued commitment to quality and innovation,” Yomi Ademola, chairman, West Africa for Rendeavour and managing director at Alaro City, said, adding, “we are thrilled to welcome more residents to Alaro City, a place where modern conveniences meet sustainability in a thriving community.”

“We celebrate not just individual achievements but also a collective vision brought to life. Universal One at Alaro City stands as the largest residential development in the LFZ which is a reflection of the potential unlocked through strategic urban planning and committed investment,” Ademola said.

The project, which he described as a milestone, highlights the growing confidence in Nigeria’s real estate sector and in Alaro City Free Zone, with both local and international investors recognizing the unique opportunities Alaro City offers, including a vibrant community, unmatched infrastructure, and proven investment returns.

“Together, we are redefining urban living and positioning Alaro City as the gold standard for residential, mixed- use and industrial development in the region,” Ademola assured.

Roberto Artuso, executive director at Universal Homes FZE, explained that their decision to establish Universal One within Alaro City was informed by the city’s immense potential as a growth-oriented urban centre. “With this milestone second handover, Universal One sets the benchmark for future developments, showcasing how thoughtfully designed, modern housing can create vibrant communities in an evolving urban landscape,” he said.

Alaro City hosts the largest residential development in the LFZ. With a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, Alaro City is fast becoming a beacon of sustainable urban living and economic growth in Nigeria. It is a joint venture between the Lagos State government and Rendeavour – Africa’s biggest new city builder.

The city has a registered and unencumbered C of O title and is furnished with industrial grade standard roads, including an 8-lane, 60-meter-wide boulevard which is one of the largest privately owned roads in Africa; 24-hour electricity from privately owned IPP, water, drains, sewage as well as access to ICT.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

