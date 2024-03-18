Baay Projects offers realtors opportunity to enhance skills, professional expertise

Baay Projects, a frontline estate development firm, recently offered realtors the opportunity to enhance their skills and professional expertise with the launch of its Mastery Symposium for Realtors (PMS) 2024.

The PMS, which was hosted at the Human Resource Development Building of the University of Lagos Business School, was aimed at the human capital development.

According to the developer, it delivered on its promise to revolutionize the real estate landscape by providing an immersive learning experience at one of Nigeria’s leading educational institutions.

It provided a platform for realtors to delve into a diverse range of topics, from mastering negotiation skills to gaining strategic insights into the ever-evolving real estate market.

With an emphasis on ethical considerations, leadership development, and sustainable practices, the symposium is aimed to produce a cohort of real estate professionals equipped to navigate current economic challenges, innovate within the industry, and uphold the highest ethical standards.

The Human Resource Development Centre’s esteemed reputation for academic excellence and industry relevance also contributed to it ideal setting for fostering an environment of continuous learning and development.

Realtors who attended the event benefited not only from the cutting-edge curriculum and certification, but also from the state-of-the-art facilities and the rich network of industry professionals associated with the University of Lagos Business School as an institution.

According to the developer, “the symposium reflects Baay Projects’ commitment to raising the bar in the real estate industry. By investing in the continuous development of its realtors, the company anticipates a positive ripple effect that will elevate professional standards, foster innovation, and contribute to the overall advancement of the real estate sector, one of the officials said.

The official added, “as Baay Projects launches the maiden edition of the Professional Mastery Symposium, the real estate industry braces for a paradigm shift. The symposium is set to be a yearly event to empower realtors for success, enriching their skills and capabilities to thrive in the dynamic world of real estate.”