Adron Homes woo land buyers with discounts

Adron Homes, a real estate investment and development firm, is offering discounts on land in a race to increase affordability.

The company announced the discounts offer recently in line with its yearly Ileya promo during which it excites both existing and intending customers with one form of largesse or another.

Adenike Ajobo, the company’s deputy managing director, explained at the unveiling of the promo that their reason for bringing out products like the sales discounts was to encourage Nigerians to own property, adding, “Having that in mind, we brought about the concept of affordability and convenience of payment.”

Ajobo explained further that their customers inspired the project, saying, “They are the reason the firm is still in business; our vision is to continually build homes, communities, and cities not just for the rich alone, but also for the middle class and low-income earners; this is why we are launching this promo with its discount.”