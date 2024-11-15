Why Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is Splitting into Two Paths

Share Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is diverging, with countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Senegal experiencing rapid growth, according to the IMF In fact, nine of the world’s top 20 fastest-growing economies are in this region. However, the IMF warns that this high growth rate hides a different reality. Many resource-rich countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, Angola, and Chad, are growing much more slowly. This difference in growth rates, known as a "two-track growth pattern," has widened since 2014. Before then, counTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Nollywood rides funding crunch to stay on screen PREMIUM Why state governors must embrace new revenue reality PREMIUM How Nigeria’s early economic lead over China was lost