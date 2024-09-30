Why CBN is losing battle to stabilise naira 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appears to be losing the battle to stabilise the naira.

The currency has remained just as volatile as ever, despite the apex bank’s efforts to find a lasting solution.

The past week was a particularly volatile one for the naira and it took the intervention of the CBN to patch things up.

The naira fell by as much as 6 percent on Tuesday, making a mess of expectations that a surprise monetary policy rate hike by the CBN on that day would help the embattled currency.

A dollar sold for as high as N1658.48 on the day compared to N1562.66 the previous day, according to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Lolade Akinmurele Ololade Akinmurele a seasoned journalist and Deputy Editor at BusinessDay, holds a crucial position shaping the publication’s editorial direction. With extensive experience in business reporting and editing, he ensures high-quality journalism. A University of Lagos and King’s College alumnus, Akinmurele is a Bloomberg-award winner, backed by professional certifications from prominent firms like CitiBank, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and the International Monetary Fund.