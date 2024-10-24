What the World Bank Chief Economist failed to say about reforms in Nigeria

The Chief Economist of the World Bank, Indermit Gill, attracted a deserving response after saying at the opening plenary of the just concluded Nigerian Economic Summit that economic reforms in Africa’s most populous nation will need to run for ten to fifteen years to produce enduring results. Nigerians who have derided the comment by the respected economist believe that he did not address the whole matter and chose instead to remind them of the acute and sometimes dehumanising pain that ongoing reforms by the government have inflicted on them.