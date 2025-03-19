There’s an old saying: no king reigns forever. In Lagos, Aswani Tuesday Market was once king. More than a market, it was a lifeline. Families survived on it. Fortunes were made there. Entire communities grew because of it. But today, Aswani is struggling. Like Balogun Market on Lagos Island and Ogba Sunday Market, it now wobbles under rising costs, years of neglect, and tough competition from shopping malls and online stores. What went wrong? And what lessons are there for today’s booming markets in Sangotedo and Lekki? When