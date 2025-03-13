“In 1985, Milo, the food drink from the Nestle Nigeria stable, had only five per cent of the market. Bournvita, older and dominant, had 80%”, so recounts Prof Chris Ogbechie, who just retired as Dean of the Lagos Business School. Ogbechie was then Head of Marketing and Sales at Nestle Nigeria. Market insights in December 2024 show the following: Milo, 42%; Bournvita, 11%; Cadbury Drinking Chocolate, 10%. According to Ogbechie, what worked for Milo over the years was adhering to the dictates of Marketing 101. See part one of this series. <