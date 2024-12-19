Tax Reform Bills: What’s in it for Farmers?

There’s something for everyone in the proposed tax reform bills according to Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. In 2023, Joseph Yusuf, a young farmer from Taraba State, struggled with rising production costs, including transportation fees that surged from N800 to N4,000 for a 100kg bag of maize. Coupled with high labour costs, multiple taxes, and low profits, he ran out of capital and was forced to quit farming. In an interview with Terhemen Festus Swem, Secretary of the Poultry Association o