Seven highlights of BUA Foods’s nine-month financials

BUA Foods, a fast-moving consumer goods firm, recorded a 91 percent after-tax profit growth to N201.4 billion in the nine months of 2024 from N105.6 billion in the similar period of 2023. The growth in after-tax profit can be attributable to the firm’s other income, which increased to N25.17 billion in the nine months of 2024 from N1.29 billion in the same period of 2023. “We are thrilled to have sustained a remarkable growth trajectory, underscoring the impact of our strategy, innovative product development, and steadfast commitment to q