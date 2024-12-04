Sanwo-Olu signs bill in boost for electricity

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos Share Lagos State took charge of its energy destiny on Tuesday when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into law. “With this law, we take a significant step towards eliminating the electricity blackouts that have affected our state for too long,” Sanwo-Olu said on his X handle. Nigeria’s commercial capital currently generates about 15,000 megawatts (MW) of power through diesel generators. However, a mix of gas-sourced power and off-grid solutions means that the Lagos electricity market could potentially double on To read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE News Five things to know to start your Wednesday News 10 changes to expect as FG’s tax reforms begin News Bishop Kukah: Tax reform bills could end elites' financial recklessness