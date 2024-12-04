Sanwo-Olu signs bill in boost for electricity

Lagos State took charge of its energy destiny on Tuesday when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into law. “With this law, we take a significant step towards eliminating the electricity blackouts that have affected our state for too long,” Sanwo-Olu said on his X handle. Nigeria’s commercial capital currently generates about 15,000 megawatts (MW) of power through diesel generators. However, a mix of gas-sourced power and off-grid solutions means that the Lagos electricity market could potentially double on