Passengers wait for planes that won’t take off as number shrinks

...Private jets now 4 times commercial planes' size Passengers are increasingly crowding airports’ terminals across the country, waiting for planes that would not arrive. Airlines delay and sometimes cancel flights due to the high cost of spare parts and maintenance that have forced several players to park their planes across various airports. A glance at the airside of Murtala Mohammed airport, Lagos, gives an impression of several ready-to-fly airplanes. In reality, however, the aircraft have been parked for