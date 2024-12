Nigeria's corporate scene turned into a hotbed of activity in 2024 with a record-breaking surge in mergers and acquisitions—the highest since 2014.

The oil and gas sector stole the spotlight, with a flurry of deals nearly sweeping international players out of Nigeria's shallow-water oil exploration game.

DealMakers Africa reports that the value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Nigeria reached $3.8 billion in the first nine months of 2024, the highest figure on the continent outside South