Nigeria’s recurring stampedes expose acute hunger crisis

Nigeria has witnessed a series of food related stampedes in recent times with Ibadan, Anambra and Abuja being the latest which have claimed the lives of at least 50 people combined within three days. The stampedes emanated from a struggle to get food, cash donations and clothing from organisers of charity and Christmas funfair as Africa's most populous nation grapples with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the executive director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), described the inci