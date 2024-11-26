Nigeria’s middle class shrinks as income fails to beat inflation

Gbemisola Ademola, a 44-year-old mother of five children, could stock up food items for the month and buy clothing and other household items last year. But with inflation at a 28-year high, she now buys less of everything and can only stock up daily food items and cannot afford to buy clothing or any extra household items now. “I now shop for a meal as I cannot afford to stock up as I usually did,” said Ademola, who works as an accountant in an audit firm in Ikeja, Lagos. “My N300,000 income can’t get me the comfortable life I had. Pri