Here are 4 African countries buying petrol from Dangote refinery

Dangote Refineries is transforming Africa’s energy landscape by producing and exporting refined petroleum products at an unprecedented scale.

As the world’s largest single-train refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), it has positioned Nigeria as a major player in the global petroleum market.

Last month, Dangote Petroleum Refinery exported two jet fuel cargoes to Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer and a leading integrated oil and gas company globally, in Saudi Arabia.

In a bold move, Dangote Refinery has begun exporting petrol, diesel, and jet fuel to various countries, despite initial challenges in selling to local Nigerian marketers.

Four African countries buying petrol from Dangote Refineries

According to Businessday, here are the 4 African countries buying petrol from Dangote refinery

1. Cameroon

Cameroon, a Central African nation, has historically struggled with limited local refining capacity, forcing it to rely heavily on imported refined petroleum products, often from Europe. Cameroon was officially the first to import from Dangote Refinery’s entry of 60,000 tons through Neptune oil into the Cameroonian market is a game-changer, reducing dependence on European imports, strengthening regional energy trade, and fostering economic ties within Africa. By supplying refined petroleum products, the refinery is stabilising fuel prices and improving accessibility for businesses and consumers, which is expected to boost economic activities and energy security in the region.

2. Ghana

Ghana, one of West Africa’s largest and fastest-growing economies, has seen a surge in energy demand due to rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion. The Dangote Refinery’s supply to Ghana is pivotal in reducing reliance on overseas imports, cutting down on the costs and logistical challenges associated with importing from distant markets. By sourcing refined fuel from Nigeria, Ghana benefits from lower transportation costs, which could translate to more competitive fuel prices for its citizens. This collaboration supports Ghana’s industrial growth, particularly in its manufacturing and transportation sectors, which are key drivers of its economy.

3. Angola

Angola, one of Africa’s top crude oil producers, has paradoxically struggled with limited refining capacity, forcing it to import refined petroleum despite its vast crude oil reserves. The Dangote Refinery is addressing this imbalance by providing a local alternative, allowing Angola to source refined products from within Africa and reducing its dependence on global refining hubs in Europe and the Middle East. This partnership exemplifies the growing trend of African countries trading with each other, fostering economic solidarity on the continent and enhancing Angola’s energy independence. By leveraging Nigeria’s refining capabilities, Angola can focus on optimising its crude oil production while meeting its refined product needs more efficiently.

4. South Africa

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised nation, has faced challenges with local refinery closures and increasing reliance on imported petroleum products. The Dangote Refinery’s entry into the South African market is transformative, enhancing supply diversity and reducing vulnerability to supply disruptions. By diversifying its sources of refined petroleum, South Africa can better support its industrial and economic growth, particularly in its manufacturing, mining, and transportation sectors, which are vital to its economy. This partnership not only strengthens economic ties between two of Africa’s largest economies but also reinforces Nigeria’s role as a key exporter in the global energy market.

