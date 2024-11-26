Nigeria’s corruption landscape in 2023: Unveiling patterns and forging change

Corruption remains a persistent challenge in Nigeria, shaping governance, public trust, and inclusive development. The 2023 report, the third in the series of Nigeria Corruption Survey published jointly by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), offers a unique lens into evolving patterns and trends, capturing the nation's ongoing struggle against this endemic issue. While some metrics indicate progress—such as a decline in inflation-adjusted bribe values and reduced assertiveness in br