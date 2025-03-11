Nigeria aims to double its economy in 2025 buoyed by increased oil production and more involvement of the private sector after years of tepid growth. “Our ambition is to as soon as possible get to about 7 percent per annum GDP growth because it is at that level you begin to lift people out of poverty,” said Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy In 2025, the country expects stronger revenue growth, higher oil production, continued savings from the non-spending of subsidies and greater ease of doing busines