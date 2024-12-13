Nigeria retains highest malaria- burden status on low spend

Nigeria spent just $1 per person on a malaria patient in 2023 despite carrying the largest burden of the disease in the world, new data from the World Health Malaria report has revealed. Despite accounting for about 26 percent of global cases, with 68.1 million infections and 5,704 deaths, Nigeria recorded one of the lowest levels of spending among endemic countries to combat the disease. About 95 percent of the $1 spent was generated from international donations while domestic public spending covered the rest. This does not include out‐o