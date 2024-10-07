Is Nigeria winning the insecurity war?

-President and private sector research firms differ President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured citizens in his Independence Day address on 1 Oct. 24: “On the security front, I am happy to announce to you, my compatriots, that our administration is winning the war on terror and banditry. Our target is to eliminate all the threats of Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and the scourge of all forms of violent extremism. Within one year, our government has eliminated Boko Haram and bandit commanders faster than ever. As of the last count, over