Investors strike gold as Nigerian stocks up 264% in 5 years

...beats South Africa, Kenya market Nigeria’s equities market has risen by 264 percent in the past five years driven by a combination of new listings and earnings growth which lured investors. Over the same five-year period, the stock market of Africa’s most populous country outshined that of South Africa and Kenya. The NGX ASI has risen by 264 percent since 2020, while the Johannesburg Stock Exchange increased by 47.32 percent and the Nairobi All Share Index decreased by 31.4 percent. The NGX All Share Index (ASI) and equitie