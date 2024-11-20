Investors strike gold as Nigerian stocks up 264% in 5 years

Share ...beats South Africa, Kenya market Nigeria’s equities market has risen by 264 percent in the past five years driven by a combination of new listings and earnings growth which lured investors. Over the same five-year period, the stock market of Africa’s most populous country outshined that of South Africa and Kenya. The NGX ASI has risen by 264 percent since 2020, while the Johannesburg Stock Exchange increased by 47.32 percent and the Nairobi All Share Index decreased by 31.4 percent. The NGX All Share Index (ASI) and equitieTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Nigeria’s life expectancy stagnates on decade-long underinvestment PREMIUM Telcos’ revenue per user slumps as weaker naira tips Nigeria off the top PREMIUM Dwindling oil output threatens FG's ambitious 2025 budget