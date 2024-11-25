  • Monday, November 25, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Investors park cash in T-bills over real economy

November 25, 2024

Investors park cash in T-bills over real economy
Investors are plowing into treasury bills (T-bills) due to their attractive returns that are driven by an elevated interest rate environment. They are increasingly ignoring the real economy, which is now high risk but with little returns. The 30 percent return on the one-year Nigerian T-bill has shot the asset class back on the radar of retail investors in 2024. Take an investor who placed N100 million in
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE