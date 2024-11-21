T-bills yields hit record high of 30.7% as investors price in rate cut

The real returns on one-year T-bills narrowed as yield hit record high of 30.7 percent. This is as CBN and investors price in rate hike.

The real return on the one-year bill stands at 3.18 percent adjusted for inflation.

The yield on the one-year T-bills increased to 30.7 percent from 29.87 percent, the highest on record.

“As to why stop rates inched up, there was a general expectation that rates would rise on the back of sticky inflation and last rate exercise where the MPC increased local rates,” a Lagos based analyst who did not want to be mentioned.

He said that at the auctions this month, the CBN took more than their offer mainly because of borrowing needs as had been established .

“ The higher stop rates and yields were consequently a result of matching bids made at the auction,” he said.

Read also: BOI sets Q1’25 target to cover Nigeria’s 36 states

Investors took to the one-year bill, hence making it oversubscribed to the tune of N1.12 trillion, selling N640.71 billion worth of it.

A total of N693.04 billion worth of T-bills was sold higher than the N610.80 billion maturing bills rolled over by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday, November 20.

Today’s auction is the largest N374.66 auction since April 2024.

Analysts say that the rise in yield might be as a result of the CBN pricing in a potential rate hike next week.

The Cardoso led Monetary Policy Committee has jacked up the interest rate by 850 basis points to 27.25 percent from 18.75 percent at the start of the year to combat rising inflation, this has led to an equal increase in the yields of treasury bills compared to last year.

The shorter treasury bills saw minimal interest by investors. Only N35.41 billion of the N41.89 billion 91-day bill was sold.

Similarly the 182-day bill got only N16.92 billion allotment, despite a N16.92 billion offer.

Yields on the 182-day and 91-day bills, remained the same as the last auction at 20.39 percent and 18.86 percent respectively.

There was strong system liquidity, closing at a net long position of N238.55 billion, which significantly eased funding pressures across banks.

Share