I kind of admire Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Share The Israeli prime minister is unarguably the world’s most detested leader today, especially in the Middle East and Arab world, but he earns my respect for resolutely defending his nation against brutal and vile terrorists and taking steps to protect his people against annihilation. Benjamin Netanyahu is my idea of a strong and patriotic leader. He is firm, decisive, and single-minded in the pursuit of To read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More