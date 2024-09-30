Netanyahu warns Iran no part of Middle East out of Israel’s reach as land invasion looms

Israel warned Iran on Monday that nowhere in the Middle East was beyond its reach and hinted at a land invasion of Lebanon after assassinating the leader of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group, one of its biggest adversaries, in a Beirut suburb last week.

“There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a three-minute video clip in English that he addressed to the Iranian people.

Friday’s assassination of Nasrallah – the most powerful leader in Tehran’s “Axis of Resistance” against Israeli and U.S. interests in the Middle East – was one of the heaviest blows in decades to both Hezbollah and Iran.

After two weeks of intensive airstrikes and a string of assassinations of Hezbollah commanders, Israel, which has been training its troops for a ground invasion, indicated that a land invasion was an option in Lebanon.

Speaking to troops deployed along Israel’s northern border, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would do whatever it takes to ensure the return of citizens who have fled Hezbollah rockets during nearly a year of border warfare.

“We will use all the means that may be required – your forces, other forces, from the air, from the sea, and on land. Good luck,” said Gallant, who was briefed by commanders.

“The elimination of Nasrallah is an important step, but it is not the final one. In order to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities, we will employ all of our capabilities, and this includes you.”

The Washington Post cited an unidentified U.S. official as saying Israel had already told the U.S. it was planning a ground operation that may start imminently.

The operation would be smaller than Israel’s 2006 war against Hezbollah and focus on security for border communities, the official said.

