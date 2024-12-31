How farmers reaped billions from cocoa, sesame exports in 2024

In the outgoing year, 2024, some Nigerian farmers became millionaires and even billionaires selling cocoa, sesame seeds, soybeans, cashew nuts and frozen foods. But they did not just become rich by selling to the local market. They rather added value to the commodities and exported them, making dollars and euros from the business. Cocoa was Nigeria’s biggest agro export earner in 2024. Nigeria raked in N1.46 trillion in nine months of 2024 from cocoa export, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Foreign Trade Statistics’