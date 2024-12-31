Explainer: How N100,000 investment looks like after 365 days

Imagine taking a leap with N100,000 by entrusting it to an investment vehicle as of January 1, 2024. Fast forward to December 30, what does that initial investment look like now? What lessons do these figures reflect? In this piece, BusinessDay breaks down the numbers, highlighting the performance of the N100,000 investment as well as the factors that have influenced the performance over the past year. 1. US Dollar – N170,132 At the start of 2024, N100,000 was equivalent to approximately $110, based on the official exc