Eurobond $9bn oversubscription seen steadying naira

...Foreign reserves seen rising ...Experts say Trump’s win changed FG’s debt market plan Analysts say the naira could see some stability as Africa’s most populous nation successfully tapped the international bond market after a two-year hiatus, recording a $9 billion oversubscription. After a long wait all year, the federal government, on Monday, issued a dual-tranche Eurobond offering under its Global Medium Term Note Programme to finance the country’s 2024 fiscal deficit. The iss