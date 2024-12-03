Eight big changes to expect with Lagos electricity law

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into law, a pivotal step towards ensuring 24-hour electricity supply across the state. The new law replaces the Lagos State Power Sector Reform Law of 2018 and aligns with the Federal Government’s 2023 approval allowing states to generate and distribute electricity. “The bill is a major step by the state government to ensure a 24-hour electricity supply to every corner of the state, following the Federal Government’s approval for states to generate and di