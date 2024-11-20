  • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Customers, DisCos at loggerheads over meter update fee

November 20, 2024

Ikeja, Abuja DisCos to lead meter installation drive for Band ‘A’ customers
A new controversy has erupted in the Nigerian electricity sector as electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and consumers clash over the payment of fees for meter updates with the deadline slated for November 24. At the heart of the controversy is the order by DisCos to electricity customers to upgrade all outdated meters or face being switched to estimated billing, however, customers view it as yet another financial burden in an already strained economic climate. The issue has sparked widespread frustration among customers, who feel
