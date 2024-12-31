Can Nigeria turn the corner on growth and stability?

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is about to begin a new year with a ₦47.9 trillion budget—its largest ever. But what does this mean for everyday Nigerians? Will it create better infrastructure and more jobs, or will it be wasted on unnecessary expenses and growing debt? The answer depends on how wisely the government uses these funds and whether it can turn its promises into real improvements for the people. For a country with so much potential, the 2025 budget brings hope for change, but the big question is whether it will lead