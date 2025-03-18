For over 700 days, headlines have warned of robots stealing jobs and algorithms making workers redundant. Yet, as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a bigger part of our working lives, the story unfolding is far less dystopian and far more pragmatic. AI is not here to replace humans. It is here to help us work smarter. Rather than causing mass unemployment, AI is reshaping work in ways that boost productivity and open new career paths. As we move from 2023 into 2025 and beyond, the question is no longer whether AI will change our job