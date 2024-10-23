50% drop in PMS usage validates cross-border smuggling

Share The once-thriving petrol black market in West Africa has been topsy-turvy lately after Nigeria adopted full deregulation in the downstream sector. The deregulation has upended an informal sector that is central to the region’s economic activity, cutting petrol consumption in Nigeria by 50 percent. For decades, Nigeria's heavily subsidised petrol prices have oiled the wheels of smuggling in the West African region. Traders from neighboring countries such as Ghana, Benin, and Togo would flock to Nigeria to purchase petrol at a fraction oTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Oil & Gas Africa Capital Alliance sells off N19.8 billion Aradel Holdings shares Oil & Gas Exxon mobil, Total Energies, 2 others get FG's nod on divestment move Oil & Gas No fresh case filed against NNPCL, others - Dangote