Yuguda, former Bauchi governor endorses APC guber candidate ahead of March 11

Mallam Isa Yuguda, former Bauchi State governor, who was at the helms of the state’s affairs for eight years from 2007-2015 has on Monday said that among the governorship candidates, Rtd Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressive Congress (APC) remains the best, endorsing him ahead of the March 11 election.

Yuguda who made this known to newsmen at his Bauchi residence, said that the candidate of the APC will use his initiative as former Nigerian chief of Air Force to bring peace and more developments in the state.

He said that he endorsed Abubakar because he believed the APC candidate would revive all the moribund industries in the state.

Yuguda accused the administrations of Mohammed Abubakar (2015-2019) and his successor, Bala Mohammed, of destroying the infrastructure he left behind in 2015 when he completed his eight-year term.

“I left behind 22 hospitals, fully operational and equipped, with both local and foreign doctors – about 31 Egyptian doctors. I trained over 150 medical students; they all returned, but I cannot see any today. I left about 72 Nigerian doctors, but today there are only 18 doctors. I left all the hospitals with 24-hour power supply,” he said.

“I left the best specialist hospital in Nigeria behind. The last time I visited, maybe because my days were not up, I would have had a heart attack. This is what Nigeria and Bauchi is all about. The government that took over from me should have maintained that hospital, instead of saying ‘I want to build this and that’.”

The former governor lamented the shortage of doctors in the state’s health sector.

“Only 18 doctors serving over 7 million people; is this good for us?” Yuguda asked.

He called on the people of Bauchi state to massively come out on March 11 and vote the candidate of the APC rtd Air marshal Abubakar and other party candidates for the party.