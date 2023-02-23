Youths in Lagos declare for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Youths in Lagos have declared their support for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

Tinubu, the youths said, was the most experienced and reliable candidate to lead the country in the next dispensation.

The youths, who came from all the traditional divisions in Lagos, converged on Marquee Hall in Agidingbi, Ikeja, on Thursday, to unanimously adopt the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

The youths also endorsed Sanwo-Olu for another term, describing him as the most performing state administrator in the outgoing dispensation.

The attendees included members of non-political youth organisations, members of the voluntary youth organisations (uniform) operating in Lagos, and their non-uniform counterparts in various groups.

Reading out the decisions agreed upon at the event, the chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Lagos, Biliamin Oba, said the attendees were convinced that Tinubu remained the only presidential candidate who possessed the capacity and vision to turn things around in the country.

“We watched carefully all the campaigns run by the major presidential contenders and we came to the understanding that only one of them understands the challenges facing our country. His manifesto is believed to offer solutions because we have seen his track record.

“Tinubu governed a modern city that could be a country of its own and initiated development plans that have been efficiently implemented by his successors. Lagos, today, has become a pacesetter in governance. On the day of the election, we have resolved that all of us will be independent canvassers for Tinubu,” Oba said.

Olusegun Dawodu, the state commissioner for youth and social development, on whose instance the event was convened, said the Saturday election would be a watershed moment in the country’s political history.