Yahaya Bello released from prison after meeting bail conditions

Yahaya Bello, who just finished his term as Governor of Kogi State, is now free from Kuje prison. He was released after meeting the conditions for bail set by a court in Abuja.

A prison official, Adamu Duza, confirmed this on Friday, stating:

“Yahaya Bello has been released after meeting the bail conditions and the Controller of NCoS FCT, Ajibogun Olatubosun, was on the ground to ensure his smooth release and that all protocols were observed.”

Judge MaryAnne Anenih allowed Bello to post bail for 500 million naira. To get out, he had to:

– Find three people to vouch for him who own property in expensive Abuja neighborhoods (Maitama, Guzape, or Asokoro)

– Give up his passport

– Promise not to leave Nigeria without permission

Bello is in trouble for serious accusations. The government says he and two others took 110 billion naira from Kogi State’s money while he was governor. When faced with 16 different charges, Bello said he wasn’t guilty.

Earlier, on December 10, Judge Anenih pushed the case to early 2024 after saying no to Bello’s first request to get out on bail, saying he asked too soon. When they met in court on Thursday, Bello’s lawyer Joseph Daudu told the judge they had new paperwork to respond to the prosecution’s arguments, but then decided to take it back.

The trial will start on January 29, 2025. Bello also faces another case in a different court for allegedly laundering 80 billion naira. That court has already granted him bail and set a date to begin that trial.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

