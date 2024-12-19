Yahaya Bello, ex-Kogi Gov. granted N500m bail in money laundering trial

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted bail to Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, who is facing a trial for alleged money laundering amounting to N110 billion.

Maryann Anenih, the justice presiding over the case, approved the bail on Thursday, setting the conditions at N500 million and two sureties in like sum.

This development comes after the court, on December 10, dismissed Bello’s earlier bail application, deeming it premature as it was filed before his detention or court appearance.

The ruling left room for his legal team to file a fresh application, which was heard on Thursday.

Bello, alongside two others, is facing a 16-count charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the hearing, Bello’s lead counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, informed the court of ongoing discussions with the EFCC to ensure a speedy trial.

He also requested the court to grant the bail application and broaden the scope of properties that could be presented as bail sureties beyond Maitama to other parts of the Federal Capital Territory, including Jabi, Utako, Apo, Guzape, Garki, and Asokoro.

Olukayode Enitan, Prosecution counsel, , confirmed the discussions and expressed no opposition to the withdrawal of a further affidavit filed by the defence team. He emphasized the prosecution’s cooperation in facilitating a fair and expedited trial.

Delivering her ruling, Anenih affirmed that the charges against the former governor were bailable.

She granted the bail request with specific conditions: the two sureties must be notable Nigerians with landed properties in designated areas of the FCT, and Bello must deposit his international passport and other travel documents with the court.

Until the bail conditions are met, the former governor is to remain in custody at Kuje Correctional Centre.

