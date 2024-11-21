Wike’s appointment causing problems in PDP- Sowunmi

Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Nyesom Wike as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is causing crisis in the party.

Sowunmi said this on Wednesday on Channels Television’s Politics Today, noting that the appointment is one too many for the main poosition party.

He said though people would blame Wike as the cause of the PDP’s problem, but President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the major cause of the crisis.

“President Tinubu has no business appointing our member into his cabinet without talking to us. He had no business taking Nyesom Wike from our party and appointing him.”

“When Obasanjo wanted to form a government of national unity, he ran to the party, but what did he (Tinubu) do? He took one of us and put him in a strategic position, and suddenly, the whole thing is complicated,” he said.

Sowunmi said Tinubu should sack Wike if he wants the party to be out of crisis.

“PDP is this, PDP is that, who killed it? A party that did not die when Obasanjo tore his card, a party that did not die when Jonathan stood down, a party that did not die all these years is going to die? PDP dieth not,” he said.

On the chairmanship tussle, the PDP chieftain blamed those who are always quick to rush to the courts. “The problem with a ‘quick to go court party’ is that their hands are always tied,” he said.

“If you do something that is ultra vires, they’ll come back and tell you it’s ultra vires. We can’t do anything about it under the circumstances.

“By making sure that every time we have a chairman, we have two alternative vice-chairmen, in case something happens to one from one zone, we can back up with another.”

