Wike says happy to welcome Obaseki to PDP but says Edo chapter to decide

After the sudden visit by Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to Rivers and Akwa Ibom governors (Nyesom Wike and Emmanuel Udom, respectively) on Sunday, June 14, 2020, Wike seems to let the cat out of the bag when he said he would be happy to welcome the traumatized governor to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A Government House statement Monday afternoon said Gov Wike spoke to a group of journalists in Port Harcourt after Obaseki’s visit where he said he would however not guarantee automatic ticket for him because Edo people would decide.

He said: “Edo PDP has a role to play. There is nothing like endorsement. But I must tell you that I am not happy the way he was disqualified by the APC because it will affect his integrity,” he said.

Taking a swipe once again at Adams Oshiomhole (national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gov Wike said:

“He campaigned for Gov Obaseki four years ago. The same man has turned around to say that Obaseki has a defective certificate.

“Has Oshiomole apologised to Nigerians that he supported someone with a defective certificate? Who is saying that a sitting governor has a defective certificate? Is it a man that does not have a certificate?

“Oshiomole should be told to practise what he preaches. APC wants to perpetrate impunity in Edo State the way they unleashed terror in Rivers State in 2019.

“They think because they have the Army, Police and INEC they can do anything and get away with it. They tried it in Rivers State but God gave us the will to say no. I hope Edo people will also say no to their impunity,” he stated.

Details of what transpired in Uyo with Udom are yet to be revealed. Sources however hinted that Obaseki would make his stand known after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari probably Monday when the APC governors are expected to meet with the president on the Edo crisis.