Wike is bent on importing, violence, intimidation to Edo State -APC

Ahead of the September 19 Edo governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council and Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike is bent on importing to Edo State his Rivers State model of violence and intimidation.

APC however said Wike will not succeed, as the party will definitely not watch helplessly and allow the PDP and Wike turn Edo state into a killing field in their attempt to foist an unpopular candidate.

The ruling party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena also alleged that the PDP in Edo State is not campaigning for votes but relying on brute force, violence and intimidation ahead of the governorship election.

Nabena stated that he Governor Wike promised on Saturday to “make sure that everything needed is done” to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo State.

“The disturbing images and reports of the destruction of property and violence meted on hapless victims during Saturday’s campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki in Benin City, the state capital is a glimpse into the “do or die” plot the PDP plans to unleash in the lead up to the September 19 Governorship Election.

“To imagine that the PDP chose to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II is despicable, unheard of and a new low even by PDP’s ignoble standards.

“Why is a show of force needed on citizens you wish to govern?

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the violence and calls on our security services to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“During the entire Edo State governorship electioneering process, we stand with the good people of state in rejecting all forms of political violence as was unleashed on Saturday by the so called “Obaseki Boys” and PDP supporters on hapless victims.

“The APC reiterates its stand that the people’s will and votes will determine the Edo State governorship election, not voter intimidation and election violence”, he added.