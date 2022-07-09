Why I accepted to be running mate to Peter Obi – Baba Ahmed

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that he accepted to be running mate to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi because he was desirous of a change in Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed was unveiled as Obi’s running mate on Friday at a news conference in Abuja.

He noted that his immediate task is to accept this nomination and this candidacy, adding that it was important that he was part of the movement to rescue Nigeria.

According to him, “The undeniable, unchallengeable fundamental reason for being on this ticket is to rescue Nigeria, and it goes without saying that you can only rescue that which is in trouble; Nigeria is likened to that.”

Read also: 2023 presidency: How Peter Obi is being set up – Aisha Yesufu

He added that the second reason was that he believed in the greatness of Nigeria; believed there would be peace and prosperity.

Baba-Ahmed further stated that he would use his educational background and experience to change the nation, adding that the fertile land in the North is the crude oil of the nation and Nigeria’s future would be great.

“He, who was motivated by success in the private sector and fought and became a governor for eight years and since then has maintained integrity and honour, is one that will not fail in campaign promises.

“He who believes in financial propriety will not engage in political rascality; he who believes in credibility and integrity in the matter of who to associate with will not mismanage personal, human and community relations, Peter Obi,” he added.