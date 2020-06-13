What would happen if Obaseki joins PDP -Southwest Chairman, Olafeso

Eddy Olafeso, national vice-chairman (Southwest) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the party would welcome Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki into its fold if he defects to the PDP.

Obaseki was disqualified Friday from taking part in the All Progressives Congress

(APC) governoship primary by the governorship secrening panel. The panel attributed his disqualification to alleged irregularity in his secondary school result and similar occurrence in his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Governor Obaseki had said that he would not appeal the panel’s decsion, while sources within his camp say he was preparing to dump the APC for another party so he can contest the September 19 gubernatorial election.

Speaking in an interview with BusinessDay, Saturday, Olafeso said the party would not close its doors against anybody who wishes to team up with the PDP, adding that the party would welcome the governor and his supporters back to its fold ahead of its primary in the state.

“Why are we not going to accpet him back to the PDP? If he chooses to rejoin us, our party is open; we would welcome anybody, if he wishes,” Olafeso said.

Recall that Obaseki has been having a running battle with Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the APC and immediate governor of Edo State in recent times.

It is believed that he facilitated Obaseki’s emergence as his successor against all odds. However, their relationship broke down just shortly after Obaseki assumed office and they have become political foes despite several peace moves.

Oshiomhole is believed to be backing Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the party’s ticket.

Ize-Iyamu had contested against Obaseki on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016 but lost.