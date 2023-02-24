What is the value of your vote?
Taiwo Oyedele, the Africa Tax Leader, PWC, revealed the value of a vote to over 87 million Nigerians qualified to exercise their civil right tomorrow.
According to a tweet by the tax expert, Friday, the value of a vote is beyond money or any financial promises.
“Wondering what’s the worth of your vote? Here’s an estimate,” Oyedele said. “Not only is it huge in economic terms (N27.5m), lives are also at stake, both living (about 7 people) & unborn children (about 1) per vote. So, this is one good reason to go out & vote wisely and do not sell your vote!”
