What is the value of your vote?

Taiwo Oyedele, the Africa Tax Leader, PWC, revealed the value of a vote to over 87 million Nigerians qualified to exercise their civil right tomorrow.

According to a tweet by the tax expert, Friday, the value of a vote is beyond money or any financial promises.

“​​Wondering what’s the worth of your vote? Here’s an estimate,” Oyedele said. “Not only is it huge in economic terms (N27.5m), lives are also at stake, both living (about 7 people) & unborn children (about 1) per vote. So, this is one good reason to go out & vote wisely and do not sell your vote!”