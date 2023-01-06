What is in an endorsement?

In the last few days, there has been a slanging match between the supporters of the Labour Party and those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC). The crux of the matter was a paragraph contained in an open letter authored by Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Obasanjo had addressed Nigerians, particularly the youth. He had advised them on the need to “shine their eyes” as they go to the poll in February. The man had employed the use of his red biro to award a not-too-good mark to the current government and the Muhammadu Buhari administration. In fact, it was his considered opinion that Nigeria has fared worse now than at any other time since 1999. In the course of the missive, the Ota farmer inserted a paragraph that elicited a controversy that is yet to die down. According to him, none of the presidential candidates is a saint, but that if there was any iota of sainthood in any of them at all, it could be located in one of them. He pointedly said that when compared to the knowledge, discipline and what they can offer, Peter Obi of the Labour Party has an edge.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge,” he said.

Sooner had the letter hit the social media platforms than there arose a cacophony of voices. While those in Peter Obi’s camp clinked glasses, saying it was a massive boost to the former Anambra State governor’s ambition; those on the side of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of yhe APC, said the man in Ota was merely exercising his constitutional right of free speech. Some others read mischief in the letter and branded it a featherweight endorsement. Since last Sunday, variegated pictures have flooded the social media space where various presidential aspirants and candidates, past and present, thronged Ota to seek Obasanjo’s nod. While that was going on, a tweet surfaced online, which claimed that Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), a former military president, had also followed suit. But that has since been pooh-poohed. Endorsements have always been part and parcel of politicking. Although IBB is no longer strong enough and moving about, his residence in Minna, Niger State, has remained a mecca of sorts by all manner of politicians, particularly those seeking the highest office in the land. There are few influential individuals in this country, that politicians bandy their names about as those supporting them, even if such personalities are lying comatose in a hospital bed. That is how serious endorsement is in Nigeria.

A few hours after Obasanjo openly threw his weight behind Obi, Edwin Clark, leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum ( PANDEF), aligned with his friend, saying it was fair and just that the South produces the next president after the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner. It was also a Babel of voices when recently, Ayo Adebanjo lent his support for Obi. Adebanjo, the acting leader of Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, had insisted that Nigeria would be in trouble if Obi was not elected president. Many Nigerians have not forgotten the drama that ensued when Pa Reuben Fasoranti, a former leader of the Afenifere, prayed and endorsed Tinubu when the Asiwaju paid him a visit. Endorsement of political office seekers has come to be in Nigeria as in many other countries. But the power to elect who becomes the next president of Nigeria resides with the electorate. In less than 55 days from now, it will be clear enough if the endorsement or absence of it, added to anyone’s political relevance or otherwise.